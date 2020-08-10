Covid live updates: Coronavirus cases in U.S. top 5 million

President Trump’s brand-new executive actions to pay out coronavirus relief without congressional approval triggered confusion and disappointment on Sunday amongst organisations, Democrats and state authorities, a few of whom regreted the relocations would not provide the essential relief to cash-strapped Americans.

Trump’s instructions were targeted at using brand-new welfare, securing tenants from expulsion and holding off the payment of a federal tax. But some financial experts and specialists faulted these policies as insufficient or lawfully doubtful– raising the possibility that the president’s effort to increase the economy might have just a soft effect.