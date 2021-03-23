COVID In N.Y. & N.J.: Vaccination Remains Main concern, But Officials Warning Of Some High Disease Rates Due To Variants

As the focus has turned to the city’s vaccination attempts, COVID-19 remains a genuine threat.

In a few communities chlamydia rate tops 14%. Increase that more contagious variations and health officials are concerned, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

Richmond Hill residents now trickle into the Queens library that has been transformed into a COVID trials site.

It’s a long way off from the lines that were seen at the positioning in January.

“The line transpired really bad. Before, it was halfway down the stop. Now, you merely walk in,” citizen Joel Evelyn said.

COVID VACCINE

New York Talk about booklet online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX

NEW YORK publication online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC

Track NYC vaccinations by zip code

Nassau County more information here

Suffolk County more info here

Westchester County more information here

NJ book online here or call 1-855-568-0545

Connecticut booklet online here

The number of individuals getting tested across metropolis has plummeted. Meanwhile, one from every nine people in Richmond Hill have been identified as having COVID.

“They are the neighborhoods where workers, individuals don’t have an option but to visit work,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “The communities that were hardest hit are the ones that still don’t have long lasting sites for the vaccine to be implemented.”

Chlamydia rate tops 13% and has hardly budged, mirroring other neighborhoods in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“We are concerned. Among the reasons we see this high plateau or very poor decline here in THE BIG APPLE is because of these variations,” said Dr. Jay Varma, the city’s older advisor for general population health.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Ask CBS2’s Dr. Potential Your Vaccine Questions

COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC

Vaccination Sites In NEW YORK | Call 877-VAX-4NYC

Record NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code

Find A NEW YORK Testing Site IN YOUR AREA

Check NYC Assessment Wait Times

Resources: Help With Unemployment, Appetite, Mental Health & More

Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents IN THE HOME

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

Local residents have tried positive for variants that were first discovered abroad, but it’s the variant that started in New York City that doctors say is more contagious, and it’s still unclear if it can cause reinfection.

Still, their state continues easing restrictions, a move Mayor Expenses de Blasio said might need to be reassessed.

“If we see particularly the quantity of folks in hospitals going up and or the number of individuals we’re losing increasing, those will vary realities and then we’d put different options back up for grabs,” de Blasio said.

So far, that hasn’t been the situation. However the threat remains and renews the urgency to get everyone vaccinated.

The mayor said because of the variants he will not want to see an expansion to indoor dining, and also raised concerns with group fitness classes restarting. He said his team will be monitoring the data.

NJ ON HIGH ALERT FOR VARIANTS

Local doctors say spring breakers will without doubt contribute to another wave of the virus.

“It’s gonna be in the next thirty days because of the two holidays, because of spring breakers approaching home,” said Dr. Alexander Salerno of Salerno Medical Associates. “We were robbed this past year, but we could be robbed of much more than a getaway right now if we start to see a spike of this new tension.”

Salerno, who practices out of East Orange, said the region found the same kind of spike happen during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, we have the vaccine, but we’re also fighting with the concerning, new variations, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

“There are always a total of 400 reports of CDC variants of concern in our state,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.

Which includes more than 300 instances of the version first detected in the United Kingdom, and 65 microbe infections of the variant first within New York City. Multiple mutations of the disease have resulted in spikes in 12 state governments, with NJ at the top of the load up.

Some experts also blame pandemic tiredness.

“We are back again to leading the country in the get spread around of this computer virus,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “The presence of vaccines will not mean the pandemic has ended.”

New Jersey hasn’t followed the lead of neighbours NY and Connecticut in decreasing the vaccine eligibility era. The Garden State continues to provide it to residents 65 and over, as well as professors and the ones with underlying health issues.

Salerno said their state should not only lower this to 50, but also increase syndication of the doses to doctors, especially in neighborhoods of color. Naturally, supply is still the primary problem in the status.

“First, we didn’t possess the protective items. Then, we didn’t possess the swabs to check, and today in the final stage of this we don’t have the vaccine,” Salerno said.