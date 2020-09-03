Covid: Australian anti-lockdown suspect’s arrest draws controversy

Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyrightFACEBOOK image caption Police arrested Zoe-Lee Buhler in her home for posting about an anti-lockdown protest online

The arrest of a woman in Australia for promoting an anti-lockdown protest online has drawn criticism, after video of the incident went viral.

Footage shows officers handcuffing pregnant woman Zoe-Lee Buhler, 28, in her home in Victoria on Wednesday in front of her partner and children.

She starts crying during the arrest, telling police: “I didn’t realise I was doing anything wrong.”

Authorities have defended the officers, saying they acted appropriately.