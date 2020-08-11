Covid and vaping: Lawmakers urge the FDA to temporarily clear e-cigarettes from market

“This is true in vapers as young as 13, which is particularly concerning, given that young people are increasingly driving the spread of COVID-19, threatening the health and safety of Americans of all ages,” composedRep Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy , who sent out the letter on behalf of the subcommittee.

In the letter, the subcommittee requests for Hahn to verify by August 18– in one week– whether the FDA will temporarily clear the market of all e-cigarettes.

Considering that the world still does not understand much about the unique coronavirus that triggers Covid-19– and that the vaping pattern emerged simply recently– very little is learnt about how the 2 might impact each other or be associated.

But some brand-new research studies have actually begun to check out possible connections, particularly around how vapers may have a harder time battling a coronavirus infection and might potentially be more vulnerable to the health problem. ‘We believed that we ‘d see some relationship’ Being detected with Covid-19 was 5 times most likely amongst youths who have actually utilized e-cigarettes ever, according to a brand-new research study that is referenced in Krishnamoorthi’s letter. The research study, based upon an online study, likewise discovered that youths who have a history of utilizing both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes were 7 times most likely to be detected with Covid-19 compared to those who have actually never ever utilized either …

