Covid and vaping: Lawmakers urge the FDA to temporarily clear e-cigarettes from market

In the letter, the subcommittee requests for Hahn to verify by August 18– in one week– whether the FDA will temporarily clear the market of all e-cigarettes.
Considering that the world still does not understand much about the unique coronavirus that triggers Covid-19– and that the vaping pattern emerged simply recently– very little is learnt about how the 2 might impact each other or be associated.
But some brand-new research studies have actually begun to check out possible connections, particularly around how vapers may have a harder time battling a coronavirus infection and might potentially be more vulnerable to the health problem.
‘We believed that we ‘d see some relationship’
Being detected with Covid-19 was 5 times most likely amongst youths who have actually utilized e-cigarettes ever, according to a brand-new research study that is referenced in Krishnamoorthi’s letter.
The research study, based upon an online study, likewise discovered that youths who have a history of utilizing both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes were 7 times most likely to be detected with Covid-19 compared to those who have actually never ever utilized either …