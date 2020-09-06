Covid-19’s ‘serious, long-term impact’ can improve with time, early evidence suggests

“The bad news is that people show lung impairment from COVID-19 weeks after discharge; the good news is that the impairment tends to ameliorate over time, which suggests the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves,” Dr. Sabina Sahanic, a clinical PhD student at the University Clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, who was involved in one of the reports, said in a news release.
So far, only study abstracts of the new research have been released and the findings are preliminary, but they shed new light on the long-term impacts of Covid-19.
Each evaluation included a clinical examination, laboratory testing, analysis of lung function, CT scans of the chest and echocardiograms of the heart, Sahanic said. The research will continue for a third evaluation at 24 weeks.
At six weeks, Sahanic and her colleagues in Austria found that 65.9% of patients exhibited persistent Covid-19 symptoms, with shortness of breath and cough…