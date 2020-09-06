Covid-19’s ‘serious, long-term impact’ can improve with time, early evidence suggests

Two early research reports to be presented Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress describe how severe infection with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can leave lasting lung damage and, in some cases, even psychological wounds.

“The bad news is that people show lung impairment from COVID-19 weeks after discharge; the good news is that the impairment tends to ameliorate over time, which suggests the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves,” Dr. Sabina Sahanic, a clinical PhD student at the University Clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, who was involved in one of the reports, said in a news release.

So far, only study abstracts of the new research have been released and the findings are preliminary, but they shed new light on the long-term impacts of Covid-19.

Sahanic’s research included data on 86 patients with severe Covid-19 who were enrolled in the study between April and June. The patients were evaluated six weeks after being discharged from the hospital and then just recently evaluated again at 12 weeks, Sahanic said during a news conference on Friday. Each evaluation included a clinical examination, laboratory testing, analysis of lung function, CT scans of the chest and echocardiograms of the heart, Sahanic said. The research will continue for a third evaluation at 24 weeks. At six weeks, Sahanic and her colleagues in Austria found that 65.9% of patients exhibited persistent Covid-19 symptoms, with shortness of breath and cough…

