COVID-19: Woman found hiding in a truck as she tried to return from Victoria to South Australia

A woman allegedly hid in the back of a truck so she could enter South Australia from Victoria without quarantining.

The 65-year-old woman allegedly hid in the truck some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

She was returning from Victoria, where she had spent several weeks.

A woman allegedly hid in the back of a truck so she could enter South Australia from Victoria without quarantining. Pictured: Border patrol in South Australia during first outbreak

Police discovered on Thursday that the woman had allegedly re-entered the state and returned to Mount Gambier

South Australia closed its borders with Victoria on July 8.

Police discovered on Thursday that the woman had allegedly re-entered the state and returned to Mount Gambier.

She was charged with failing to comply with a direction.

The woman was denied bail.

She will appear in Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

Officers are still trying to locate the driver of the truck and determine if they had knowledge of the woman allegedly hiding in their vehicle.