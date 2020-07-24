Covid-19 will end up as a Top 10 leading cause of death

Even though the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can not begin ranking leading triggers of deaths till the end of the year– in order to get a complete year’s worth of information– statisticians at the company informed CNN they anticipate Covid-19 will end up amongst the Top 10 leading triggers of death in the country.

“We know that based on the # of COVID-19 deaths so far in 2020, it will end up as a Top 10 leading cause of death but won’t know exactly how high it will rank until next year,” CDC death statisticians stated through e-mailThursday

.

“Heart Disease and Cancer, the two leading causes of death in the U.S., account for more than half of all deaths in the U.S. each year and that isn’t expected to change.”

Final information are based upon death certificates for the fiscal year.