Covid-19 widens attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and peers

An evaluation by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) has pointed out that sustained assist shall be wanted to assist disadvantaged pupils catch up as they return to highschool.

“It is highly unlikely that a single or short-term catch-up strategy will be sufficient to compensate for lost learning due to school closures,” it mentioned.

“There is a risk that high levels of absence after schools formally reopen poses a particular risk for disadvantaged pupils.”

EEF checked out 11 research to look at the potential impression of college closures on the attainment gap.

It factors on the market has beforehand been no unplanned closures of the size already skilled by faculties in England because of the coronavirus pandemic and that the present proof on faculty closures virtually completely focuses on summer time holidays and youthful youngsters.

EEF chief government Professor Becky Francis mentioned: “The evidence is clear that children learn less when they are not in school. Our analysis today highlights that this particularly impacts those from disadvantaged backgrounds and widens the attainment gap.”