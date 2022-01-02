COVID-19: WHO chief concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization on Wednesday December 29, 2021 claimed that he fears a “tsunami” of infections of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme also speaks.

