Covid-19 variant mutation could impact vaccine efficacy
Covid-19 variant mutation could impact vaccine efficacy

Amid growing concern that different variants of the coronavirus could impact vaccine efficacy, CNN’s Scott McLean goes inside the Sanger Institute near Cambridge, England, whose scientists were part of a group that stumbled across the “UK variant” of Covid-19. The teams there are tracking and tracing the coronavirus mutations — and what they mean for our ability to fight the virus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR