Monday is the day for the arrival of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine in the United States of America. This has caused the health officials of the US to be filled with a new feeling of hope for the country.

The health workers of all of the 50 states will now have to monitor the immunization process with the COVID-19 vaccine injections very soon. This becomes possible following the clearance of a final hurdle by Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine company.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Clearance

An advisory committee recommended the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Robert Redfield on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. They recommended the usability of the vaccine to the age group of 16 years and older.

According to the statement of Dr. Robert Redfield, the first set of the vaccine will be provided from Monday. He also mentioned that he was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC, which he accepted. He went on to mention that this would bring about normalcy in the day-to-day lives of the Americans. This would also mend the damage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, too expressed his views regarding this COVID-19 vaccine situation. He told CNN that he has great hopes and desires for the immunization process to begin on Monday. Hahn also stated that he has been witnessing the hospitals preparing to vaccinate the vulnerable ones.

About 184,275 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine is carried out by the freight trucks from the Pfizer plant. The total number of 189 vaccine vial boxes will reach all the 50 states of the US on Monday. The excitement of the immunization process even encouraged some cheering spectators.