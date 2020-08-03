CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the biotechnology company Moderna, in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, that has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.
Covid-19 vaccine shows 'promising' immune response results
