Covid-19 vaccine shows 'promising' immune response results

By
Mayukh Saha
-

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the biotechnology company Moderna, in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, that has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who received it in a Phase 1 study.
#CNN #News

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR