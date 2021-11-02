Covid-19 vaccine or her marriage: the impossible choice she had to make

Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories spreading on social media have been tearing families apart. CNN Business’s Donie O’Sullivan spoke to one woman whose oncologist recommended she get the vaccine. Her anti-vaxx husband gave her an ultimatum.
