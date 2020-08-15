Covid-19 Vaccine Hopes, Fed Stimulus Lift S&P 500 Towards New Record By Investing.com





By Jesse Cohen

Investing com – Stocks on Wall Street on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing the week within striking range of its February record highs thanks to optimism about an ultimate COVID-19 vaccine and enormous U.S. stimulus.

The decreased less than 0.1% to complete at 3,372, while the lost 0.21% to end the day at 11,019.

The on the other hand got 34 points, or 0.12%, and settled at 27,931.

Wall Street’s significant stock indexes all clinched weekly gains in spite of Friday’s soft trading action.

The S&P 500 included 0.64% for the week, its 3rd straight weekly gain. The Dow advanced 1.8% today – its 2nd straight weekly gain. The techheavy Nasdaq lagged, climbing up 0.1% today.

At present levels, the benchmark S&P 500 index is now about 0.6% shy of its February 19 all-time high. The index has actually rallied almost 54% from an intraday low set on March 23, when coronavirus-related lockdowns stunned the stock exchange.

