But details and timelines keep shifting. Here’s the latest on where we stand in the race for a vaccine:

No one’s sure yet, but the target is some time in early 2021.

Vaccines in development around the globe are in various stages of testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is confident one of many vaccine candidates will be proven safe and effective by the first quarter of 2021.

But it’s not clear which candidate shows the maximum promise yet.

In the meantime, the US government is helping organizations such as Moderna ramp up development of their candidate vaccines to ensure that if they’re which may work safely, they can be rolled out quickly.

“By the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple of hundred million doses,” Fauci said.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, gave a similar forecast: “If all goes well, maybe as many as 100 million doses by early 2021” would be possible, Collins said.

But many medical practioners say getting an effective vaccine out by January is a highly ambitious goal.

“Everything will have to go incredibly perfectly if that’s going to happen,” said Dr. Larry Corey, an expert in virology, immunology and vaccine development.

Why does it take way too long to develop a vaccine?

Vaccines need certainly to go through multi-phase trials to be sure they’re secure and efficient.

Typically, a vaccine takes eight to 10 years to produce, said Dr. Emily Erbelding, an infectious disease expert at the NIAID.

Here’s how the process typically works:

First, a vaccine is usually tested in animals before humans. If the outcome are promising, a three-phase trial in humans will start:

Phase 1 : The vaccine is given to a small group to assess safety and, sometimes, defense mechanisms response. If things go well, researchers move on to:

Phase 2 : This phase increases the quantity of participants — often to the hundreds — for a randomized trial. More members of at-risk groups are included. “In Phase II, the clinical study is expanded and vaccine is given to people who have characteristics (such as age and physical health) similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the results are promising, the trial moves to:

Phase 3 : This phase tests for efficacy and safety with thousands (or tens of thousands) of individuals. The substantially larger quantity of participants in this phase helps researchers learn about possible rare negative effects from the vaccine.

What are the dangers of rushing the process?

History shows that vaccines developed or distributed in a hurry can lead to unintended consequences:

— In 2017, a rushed campaign to vaccinate about 1 million children for mosquito-borne dengue in the Philippines was stopped for safety reasons. The Philippine government indicted 14 state officials regarding the the deaths of 10 vaccinated children , saying the program was launched “in haste.”

— In 1976, the US was dealing with a novel swine flu outbreak. President Gerald Ford’s administration ignored a warning from the World Health Organization and vowed to vaccinate “every man, woman and child in the United States” against the new virus. After 45 million individuals were vaccinated, researchers discovered a disproportionately lot of them — about 450 people — had developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder when the body’s defense mechanisms attacks the nerves, resulting in paralysis. At least 30 people died.

But overall, vaccines are critical to help preventing disease and death. The WHO estimates vaccines save your self between 2 million to 3 million lives a year.

So how do we safely increase the process?

“No vaccine is going to be submit unless it’s been checked out very thoroughly , both in terms of ‘Is it safe?’ and ‘Does it protect you?'” said Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Scientists want to find safe ways of accelerating the typical processes. For example:

— In Seattle and Atlanta, researchers in the pipeline to test animals and humans at the same time, as opposed to animals before humans, based on the health news website Stat

— Some vaccines could be produced in higher quantities before the trials have even finished. “We’re going to start manufacturing doses of the vaccines way before we even know that the vaccine works,” Fauci said.

If the vaccine trials are successful, an incredible number of doses could be ready to go — potentially saving lives instantly instead of waiting months for production to ramp up. But if the trials are not successful, the stockpile of pre-made vaccines could visit waste.

Fauci said one vaccine candidate, created by the biotech company Moderna in partnership with NIAID, should go in to a final stage of trials by mid-summer. The plan would be to manufacture doses of the vaccine before it is clear whether they work, making near 100 million doses by November or December, Fauci said.

Scientists must have enough data by November or December to determine if the vaccine works, Fauci said.

Another vaccine candidate, created by AstraZeneca, is underway in britain and will follow a similar schedule.

Who’s making the vaccines?

Dozens of research teams from around the globe are working to produce or test coronavirus vaccines. As of early June, there were more than 120 candidate vaccines , the World Health Organization said.

Some are farther along in their trials than the others. As of June 4, 10 vaccine candidates were in human trials — four in the usa, five in China, and something in the UK, the WHO said.

“Because we have a number of these (trials), and they all use a different strategy, I am optimistic that at least one, maybe two, maybe three will come through looking like what we need,” Collins said.

“We want to hedge our bets by having a number of different approaches, so that it’s very likely that at least one of them — and maybe more — will work.”

Who participates in the trials?

Trial participants are generally volunteers who’ve not previously been infected with herpes.

Neal Browning, a network engineer in Washington state, said that he volunteered because of “the pain that the world is suffering from.”

“I can see the deaths. And I feel like anybody else who was in my shoes and close to the research facility and was a healthy person, I hope, would step up and do the same thing for mankind,” he said.

Browning was among 45 participants in the very first phase of Moderna’s vaccine trial. He said the 45 participants were divided into three groups of 15.

One group got a small, 25-microgram dose of the vaccine.

After fourteen days, that group showed no major negative effects from the vaccine. So “the second group — which got four times that, at 100 micrograms — was introduced to their dose of the vaccine,” Browning said.

After the next group showed no major problems, the next group got 10 times the dosage of the very first group — 250 micrograms.

Browning said he’s received two doses of the experimental vaccine and felt “completely normal” afterward.

He said the trial will likely involve a “challenge study, where people will be exposed to the actual virus, so that it’s not just academic and we can make sure that … the vaccine is actually effective.”

Browning said that he didn’t tell his family he would volunteer for the study before the last minute, and today they think it’s “pretty cool that Dad’s doing something like this.”

“I think it’s important for them to learn that as a member of society, you need to help do whatever you can,” that he said.

How much would a coronavirus vaccine cost?

“Everyone seems to agree that we can’t apply business-as-usual principles here, where the highest bidders get to protect their people from this disease first while the rest of the world is left behind,” said Kate Elder, MSF senior vaccines policy adviser.

As of early June, governments and philanthropic businesses have given over $4.4 billion to pharmaceutical corporations for the research and development for Covid-19 vaccines, MSF said.

How effective or long-lasting will the vaccine be?

Not all vaccines are created equal. If you obtain vaccinated against polio, you’re probably protected for life . But in the event that you get a flu shot, you might still get the flu that season (though probably with less severe symptoms). And you will need a different flu shot the next season.

Researchers say at this time, there’s no method to predict how effective or long-lasting a novel coronavirus vaccine could be.

But like some vaccines, multiple doses could be needed to have the desired immune response. Collins said the Phase 3 trials will reveal whether one or two injections will be necessary

Are we sure we’ll get a powerful Covid-19 vaccine?

No. While researchers are optimistic, there’s no guarantee.

“There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against,” said Dr. David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London.

“We can’t make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety.”

And if people don’t develop long-lasting immunity against the new coronavirus, a vaccine may never work very well.

What should we do if we don’t get a Covid-19 vaccine?

Nabarro said, “It’s absolutely essential that all societies everywhere get themselves into a position where they are able to defend against the coronavirus as a constant threat, and to be able to go about social life and economic activity with the virus in our midst.”