COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 596 new cases, bringing total to 11,817 – Armenian News

The confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) elevated in Armenia by 596 previously day, bringing the nation total to 11,817.

Seven sufferers died since Thursday mornning, elevating the formally reported fatalities to 183. One extra particular person contaminated with COVID-19 died of causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 252 instances of the sort have been reported to date.

The recoveries have elevated by 45 to 3,513; some 8,052 lively instances are nonetheless beneath remedy. In total, 65,161 assessments have been accomplished.