COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 580 new cases, bringing total to 27,900 – Armenian News

The amount of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 580 by Saturday morning, bringing the nation total to 27,900.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported eight deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 477. One more infected patient died in the past 24 hours from other, pre-existing conditions. A total of 157 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries increased by 451 to reach a total of 15,935; some 11,331 active cases continue to be under treatment. In total, 120,, 245 tests have now been completed.