COVID -19 update: Armenia reports 551 new cases, bringing total to 19,708 – Armenian News

The variety of the confirmed coronavirus circumstances in Armenia elevated by 551 as of Saturday morning, bringing the nation total to 19,708.

Thirteen deaths had been recorded previously 24 hours, elevating the formally registered fatalities to 332. Three extra contaminated sufferers died from causes unrelated to the virus; a total of 445 circumstances of the sort have been reported to date.

The recoveries elevated by 588 to 8,854; some 10,409 energetic circumstances are nonetheless below remedy. In total, 93,,786 exams have been accomplished.