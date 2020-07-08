COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 535 new cases and 18 deaths – Armenian News

The amount of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 535 before day, and 18 more folks died, taking the death toll to 685.

The total confirmed cases stand at 29,820 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The amount of the fatalities caused by other, pre-existing conditions reaches 164, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also 520 patients recovered before 24 hours, raising the full total number of the recoveries to 17,427. Some 11,708 active cases remain under treatment.

As many as 2,083 tests were conducted before day, with the overall amount of the tests reaching 127,171.