The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 442 as of Friday morning, bringing the country total to 33,559.

Thirteen patients died in the past day, raising the reported fatalities from the disease to 620. Eight more lethal outcomes were registered from other, pre-existing conditions. The total number of such cases has reached 197.

The recoveries increased by 561 to reach 22,492. In total, 143,114 tests have been completed.