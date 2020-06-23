COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 418 new cases, bringing total to 21,006 – Armenian News

The quantity of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 418 by Tuesday morning, bringing country total to 21,0006.

Twelve death were registered previously 24 hours, raising the officially reported fatalities to 372. Nine more patients infected with the virus died from causes other than the illness. A total of 126 cases of the kind have now been reported to date.

The daily number of the recoveries increased by 1,013 to reach 10,144; some 10,364 active cases are still under treatment, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In total, 98,117 tests have been completed.