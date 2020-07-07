COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 349 new cases, bringing total to 29,285   – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 349 as of Tuesday morning, bringing the country total to 29,285.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 new deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 503.

Five more patients died from other, pre-existing conditions unrelated to the virus. A total of 164 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries has increased by 605 to 16,907; some 11,711 active cases are still under treatment. In total, 125,088 tests have been completed.