COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 259 new cases and five deaths – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 259 since Thursday early morning, bringing the nation overall to 38,196

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported five deadly cases, raising the formally signed up death toll to 728.

Since the break out of the infection in early March, 225 more coronavirus clients have actually passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection.

The everyday variety of the healings has actually increased by 542 to reach an overall of 28.366 Also, 1,374 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the total variety of tests to 161,754