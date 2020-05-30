COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 251 new cases, bringing total to 8,927 – Armenian News

The confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus in Armenia elevated by 251 to 8,927 as of Saturday afternoon, with a total of three,317 recoveries and 127 deaths.

The day by day variety of the recoveries is 20, whereas 5,435 lively instances are nonetheless beneath remedy, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Seven fatalities have been registered prior to now 24 hours; three extra sufferers contaminated with coronavvirus died of causes unrelated to the virus. As many as of 48 instances of the type have been reported to date.

In total, 57,081 exams have been accomplished.