COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 197 new cases, bringing total to 44,075   – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 197 since Wednesday early morning, bringing the nation total to 44,075.

Three individuals passed away in the previous 24 hr, raising the formally signed up casualties to 884. One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection; a total of 269 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 275 to reach 38,631. In total, 209,389 tests have actually been finished.