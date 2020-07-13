COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 182 new cases and 9 deaths – Armenian News

Armenia’s validated coronavirus cases increased by 182 in the previous day, and 9 more clients passed away, taking the formally reported death toll to 756.

One of the deaths was brought on by another, pre- existing condition unassociated to the infection. An overall of 183 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The overall variety of the validated cases stands at 32,151 since Monday mroning.

Also, 232 individuals recuperated in the past 24 hours, raising the variety of the healings to 19,865 As lots of as 11,530 clients are still going through treatment, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 698 tests were carried out in the previous day, with the general variety of tests reaching 135,687