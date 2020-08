The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 175 since Saturday early morning, bringing the nation overall to 43,626.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3 deaths, raising the total variety of the signed up casualties to 872.

The healings increased by 299 to 37,563; some 4,935 clients are still going through treatment. As lots of as 1,726 tests were performed in the previous day, with the total variety of tests standing at 202,253.