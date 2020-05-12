COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 146 new cases and 1 death, bringing tally to 3,538 – Armenian News

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness elevated in Armenia by 146 up to now day, bringing the nation complete to 3,538.

One individual died up to now 24 hours, elevating the fatalities to 47.

The recoveries elevated by 71 to 1,430, with 2,045 individuals nonetheless present process therapy, A complete of 33,313 testings have been accomplished, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Two extra confirmed sufferers with underlying circumstances died up to now day of causes aside from the coronavirus illness. Nineteen cases of the sort have been reported to date.