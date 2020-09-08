COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 108 new cases and 471 recoveries – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 108 as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the country total to 44,953.

As many as 471 patients recovered in the past day, raising the overall number of recoveries to 40, 592. A total of 3,182 active cases are still under treatment, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The lethal cases increased by three to 903. One more infected patient died from causes unrelated to the virus, raising the overall number of such cases to 276.

The daily number of tests rose by 1,864 to 221,041.