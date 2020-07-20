COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 104 new cases, bringing total to 34,981 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 104 as of Monday morning, bringing country total to 34,981.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 650. Four more infected patients died from other, pre-existing causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 859 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 208 to reach 23,502; some 10,620 active cases are still reported to be under treatment.

As many as 391 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of tests standing at 147,108.