COVID-19: These Are Symptoms You Will Most Likely Get First, New Research Reveals

New research is exposing what COVID-19 symptoms are likely to come first for those who contract the illness.

A research study performed by the University of Southern California and published in the Frontiers in Public Health states that a fever is the most likely first sign, followed by a cough and after that muscle discomfort.

“Our results support the notion that fever should be used to screen for entry into facilities as regions begin to reopen after the outbreak of Spring 2020,” the research study stated.

The next probably symptoms to appear are queasiness and/or throwing up and diarrhea.

“The upper GI tract (i.e., nausea/vomiting) seems to be affected before the lower GI tract (i.e., diarrhea) in COVID-19, which is the opposite from MERS and SARS,” the researchers composed.

Fever and cough are often related to a range of breathing health problems, consisting of Middle East breathing syndrome (MERS) and serious intense breathing syndrome (SARS). But the timing and symptoms in the upper and lower intestinal system set COVID-19 apart.

“This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19,” stated Peter Kuhn, teacher of medication, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts andSciences “Doctors can identify what actions to require to take care of the client, and they might avoid the client’s condition from …