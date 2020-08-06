COVID-19 testing is helping CVS Health win new customers. But can it keep them?

Our objective to assist you browse the new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

Even as the COVID-19 break out has actually cooled customer costs in the U.S., it’s showing to be an advantage for CVS Health, with coronavirus testing helping to buoy the pharmacy chain’s soft retail service.

CVS Health stated on Wednesday, when it raised its revenue projection for the existing , that it had actually administered around 2 million COVID-19 tests since completion ofJuly And some 40% of individuals being checked at a CVS drug store were new consumers. What’s more, many tests were arranged through CVS app and website, most likely stimulating adoption of such tech tools, which are generally “sticky” and assist turn users into devoted consumers.

The business has actually likewise established some 1,800 drive-through testing websites and released a new business-to-business testing program for corporations and colleges. So far, CVS has actually lined up 40 customers for its B2B offering, and states it sees possible to grow that number to 1,000 or more.

“Those of you who have been following us for some time know that CVS Health is much more than just your corner drugstore,” CVS CEO Larry Merlo informedanalysts on a conference call “And in this age of COVID, our method of varied possessions …

