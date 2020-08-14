Covid-19 testing: AMA and others ask Alex Azar for new priority guidelines due to massive delays

That would be great news for those suffering signs or who were absolutely exposed to somebody with the coronavirus.

But it might suggest longer delays for those looking for test outcomes prior to returning to work, returning to school, or going to buddies or household.

“Updated guidelines are critical to manage the ever-increasing demand for COVID19 testing,” considering that “no additional manufacturing capacity for many testing supplies is likely to be available through the remainder of this year,” the AMA and numerous other medical groups wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“As the country continues to struggle to provide laboratories with a consistent supply of reagents, viral transport media, plastics (such as a pipette tips), and other items essential to providing both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 testing, we recommend that the Administration consider updating testing prioritization guidelines to ensure that the limited testing resources available are directed at those with a medically-indicated need for tests and those identified by well-defined public health surveillance efforts.”

The Trump administration’s screening czar has actually stated outcomes preferably must be provided within 24 hours of a coronavirus test. The Department of Health and Human Services did not react Wednesday to CNN’s demand for talk about the letter. Who would get priority screening, and who would not? The medical groups recommended “those with COVID19 signs, those with recognized …

