COVID-19 survivor, one of metro’s first to receive plasma treatment, reunites with health care workers | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Independence man who spent months within the hospital preventing COVID-19 was reunited with health care professionals who took care of him.

The very last thing Shakell Avery remembers on April 6 was being dropped off on the entrance to Menorah Medical Center. He was affected by signs associated to the coronavirus.

“The first thing that went through my mind was I thought I wasn’t going to make it and immediately thought of my son, my woman, mom, my support system,” Avery recalled.

The 23-year-old spent weeks on a ventilator. All the whereas, his household and medical doctors at Menorah and Research Medical Center labored to discover a COVID-19 survivor keen to donate plasma.

“So we can take antibodies that they’ve produced and take those antibodies and give them someone who’s sick or dying from COVID-19,” mentioned Dr. Marjorie Wongs, an infectious illness doctor at HCA Midwest hospitals.

Wongs mentioned the method of discovering a donor was grueling. There have been none domestically.

They final discovered a coronavirus survivor from New York City and, on April 20, carried out one of the region’s first convalescent plasma transfusions.

“We definitely feel that plasma played a role in his recovery,” Wongs mentioned.

Jessica Knox, a registered nurse at Menorah Medical, was Avery’s night time nurse.

“At night when they don’t have their family, you become their family. You are the person that listens to them. You are the person that’s staring in their eyes,” Knox mentioned tearfully. “I will never forget the first day he opened his eyes after we turned down his sedation because I called his uncle and was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s awake, like we’ve turned a major corner.’”

On Tuesday night, Avery and his household thanked the caregivers who helped nurse him again to good health.

“I couldn’t say thank you enough,” Avery mentioned to the road of health professionals who greeted him with indicators and cheers. “Y’all brought me back to my family. I look at your guys as a family. Truly.”

“To have strangers fill that gap for you, it’s just a blessing,” his mother, Willetta Avery, added. “The entire staff here were nothing but a blessing to us.”

Avery inspired folks to take the virus critically, admitting that he didn’t initially.

“For everybody that’s out here taking a chance, I’m here to tell you it’s not a joke. It’s not a game and definitely not something you want to go through,” he mentioned. “The people not wanting to wear masks and things like that, that’s fine but think about the others you may hurt.”

Avery nonetheless has an extended street forward till he’s absolutely in a position to stroll on his personal.

He turns 24 this Saturday. His response when requested what he deliberate to do to have a good time: “staying home.”

Doctors mentioned they want extra COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma. If you’re , contact the Community Blood Center. You should be an individual who has absolutely recovered from the virus.