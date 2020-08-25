Covid-19 superspreading event may have led to 20,000 cases early in the pandemic, researcher says

That event, a biotech conference attended by 200 people in late February, is now well known as a source of Covid-19 spread very early on in the pandemic.

“Ultimately, more than 90 cases were diagnosed in people associated with this conference or their contacts, raising suspicion that a superspreading event had occurred there,” the researchers wrote in their study.

Superspreading occurs when one or a few infected people cause a cascade of transmissions of an infectious disease.

The new study — which has not yet been peer-reviewed but was posted to the online server medrxiv.org on Tuesday — involved analyzing the impact of early superspreading events in the Boston area and provided “direct evidence” that superspreading can profoundly alter the course of an epidemic.

‘An unfortunate perfect storm’ The researchers — from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge and other various institutions — conducted genetic analyses of coronavirus specimen samples in Massachusetts. The researchers sequenced and analyzed 772 complete genomes of the virus from the region. They found 80 introductions of the virus into the Boston, predominantly from elsewhere in the United States and Europe, and “hundreds of cases from major outbreaks” in various settings, including the conference. The conference, held from February 26 to 27, was a “perfect storm” and the superspreading there could have been connected to approximately 20,000 cases, Bronwyn MacInnis, a researcher at the Broad…

Read The Full Article