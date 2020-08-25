Covid-19 superspreading event may have led to 20,000 cases early in the pandemic, researcher says

That event, a biotech conference attended by 200 people in late February, is now well known as a source of Covid-19 spread very early on in the pandemic.
“Ultimately, more than 90 cases were diagnosed in people associated with this conference or their contacts, raising suspicion that a superspreading event had occurred there,” the researchers wrote in their study.
Superspreading occurs when one or a few infected people cause a cascade of transmissions of an infectious disease.
‘An unfortunate perfect storm’
The researchers — from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge and other various institutions — conducted genetic analyses of coronavirus specimen samples in Massachusetts.
The conference, held from February 26 to 27, was a “perfect storm” and the superspreading there could have been connected to approximately 20,000 cases, Bronwyn MacInnis, a researcher at the Broad…