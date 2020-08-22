COVID-19 scary? Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters An star impersonated zombie carries out throughout a casket scary reveal in the middle of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in Tokyo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Finding the pandemic frightening? A Japanese group is attempting to take individuals’s minds off COVID-19 – by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies.

Customers this weekend in Tokyo can depend on a 2-metre (6 1/2- foot) windowed box, listening to a scary story, enjoying stars carry out and getting poked with phony hands and sprayed with water.

“The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream,” stated Kenta Iwana, organizer of production business Kowagarasetai – “Scare Squad” – which is placing on the 15-minute programs.

As Japan experiences a COVID-19 growth – with 1,034 infections of the brand-new coronavirus on Friday – Iwana, 25, is rushing to discover work for his stars, who generally carry out at places such as amusement park.

Last month Kowagarasetai provided drive-in scary programs.

Customers, too, are looking for options – and a method to blow off steam.

