COVID-19: Samsung Releases App to Remind Users to Wash Hands

Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) has actually constructed a ‘Hand Wash’ application which motivates users to cleanse their hands, a crucial preventive procedure to remain risk-free in the middle of the climbing coronavirus problem The application on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch advises users regularly concerning hand wash as well as sees to it the task lasts a minimum of 20 secs.

“The World Health Organization has recommended frequent washing of hands among a slew of other measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. Hand wash is considered effective only when it lasts for a full 20 seconds, according to healthcare professionals,” Samsung stated in an official release.

“The ‘Hand Wash’ app allows users to track their daily wash trends to build healthy habit over a period,” it included. The application additionally enables users to with ease track their day-to-day wash regimen. Each time the customer launches the wash series, the ‘Hand Wash’ app tracks the moment as well as offers users with comments after 25 secs of the wash cycle.

“Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash. The ‘Hand Wash’ app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled pit stops to the wash basin,” the firm stated. The app is offered through the Galaxy Store.

The SRI-B workers that established the app were primarily functioning from house when they constructed it, Samsung stated. The ‘Hand Wash’ app additionally includes watch face, enabling users to with ease track their day-to-day wash regimen. Moreover, the watch face additionally reveals the elapsed time given that last wash to provide users a feeling of awareness concerning their health in genuine time.