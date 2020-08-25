Covid-19 reinfection: Hong Kong researchers report first case, but more study is needed

He had signs the first time around, but no apparent signs the 2nd time, the group at the University of Hong Kong reported Monday.

The pre-print study– which the University of Hong Kong stated has actually been accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases– discovered that the guy’s 2nd case of Covid -19 took place 142 days after thefirst

During his first episode of health problem, the client had a cough, aching throat, fever and headache for 3 days, according to thestudy He checked favorable for Covid -19 on March 26.

Then throughout his 2nd episode, the client was going back to Hong Kong from taking a trip in Spain by means of the United Kingdom, and he checked favorable throughout his entry screening at the Hong Kong airport on August 15, the researchers stated. The guy was hospitalized once again but stayed asymptomatic.

“The patient got re-infected 4.5 months after the first infection. Therefore, it shows that for this patient, the immunity induced by the first infection is short lasting,” Dr Kelvin Kai-Wang To of the University of Hong Kong , who dealt with the study, stated in an e-mail to CNN. For the study, researchers at the university and different healthcare facilities in Hong Kong examined specimens gathered from the client 10 days after his signs emerged in the first episode and after that one day after hospitalization for the 2nd episode. Genetic analysis recommended that the first infection was from a stress of the coronavirus most carefully associated to stress from the United …

Read The Full Article