Covid-19 rehabilitation: journey from waking up to walking again – video | World news

By
Jasyson
-

David McWilliams is a guide physiotherapist serving to ICU sufferers get well from Covid-19 – from after they first open their eyes since arriving to their first steps. His crew help sufferers at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital, which has one of many largest important care items in Europe and not too long ago was treating greater than 200 Covid-19 sufferers at one time

Source link

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR