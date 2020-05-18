COVID-19 prevention efforts discussed with hotel business representatives – Armenian News

The Ministry of Economy on Monday hosted a gathering with representatives of hotel industries to debate measures in the direction of stopping the unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness.

The dialogue with the senior personnel of the lodges providing rooms as isolation wards to people testing constructive for the virus addressed primarily lodging-associated points.

The Ministry’s secretary basic, Armen Khachatryan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan and her deputy, Alfred Kocharyan briefed the friends on the prevailing issues and deliberate actions. The sides agreed on the opportunity of altering the collaboration format relying on situational developments.

According to an official press launch summing up the assembly, the Ministry officers additionally addressed the issues and the proposals raised, stressing the significance of clear work and procedures in future joint actions.