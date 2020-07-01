COVID-19 pandemic caused 18 percent spike in US deaths: study

In New York City, the expected deaths under a demographic model based on statistics from previous years could be 13,000 from March 1 through the end of May. But this time how many deaths recorded was 38,170.

The total number of extra deaths in the united states was much larger than that of the deaths blamed on coronavirus, since many individuals were not getting tested in the early stage of the pandemic. Arizona and Texas, which were never as impacted by the deadly virus in early spring but are now seeing surges, were the worst off by this measure.

“The gap between the official COVID-19 tally and the excess deaths has been shrinking over time and has nearly disappeared in some places, like New York City,” Daniel Weinberger, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and first composer of the study, said in a statement.

“How reliably the official tolls capture the full burden of excess deaths still varies considerably between states,” he added.

The research, however, does not examine deaths caused indirectly by the pandemic, including those who refused to attend the hospital for fear of getting infected if they were having a coronary arrest or a stroke.

In the United States, there have been more than 2.6 million infections and at least 127,485 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.