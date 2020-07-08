Covid-19 pandemic accelerating and global peak still to come, WHO says – Panorama

Some 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the week-end and the newest coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

“The outbreak is accelerating and we’ve clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, France 24 reports.

The World Health Organization also acknowledged Tuesday that there was “emerging evidence” on airborne transmission of the new coronavirus, after a worldwide group of boffins said it might spread far beyond two metres.

“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field… therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications,” the WHO’s Professor Benedetta Allegranzi told a virtual press briefing: