COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions By Reuters

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) – The following is a roundup of a few of the current clinical research studies on the unique coronavirus and efforts to discover treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the disease brought on by the virus.

COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital employees

A high percentage of COVID-19 infections amongst U.S. health care workers appear to go unnoticed, according to a report on Monday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control andPrevention Between April and June, amongst more than 3,000 frontline employees in 12 states, approximately 1 in 20 had antibody proof of a previous COVID-19 infection, however 69% of those infections had actually never ever been detected. Among those with antibodies to the unique coronavirus, about one-third did not remember having signs in the preceding months, almost half did not believe that they had actually been contaminated, and some two-thirds had never ever had a favorable COVID-19 test. Infections amongst frontline health care workers may be going unnoticed, the research study …