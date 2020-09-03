Covid-19 News: Live Updates – The New York Times

As the C.D.C. gets ready for 2 vaccines, here are some responses to a few of the most typical concerns.

In preparing files sent out recently to public health companies around the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained preparations for two coronavirus vaccines just described as Vaccine A and Vaccine B.

But the technical information, consisting of the time in between dosages and storage temperature levels, match well with the 2 vaccines outermost along in U.S. scientific tests, made by Moderna and Pfizer.

Some professionals are worried about what they view as a hurried procedure. “It’s hard not to see this as a push for a pre-election vaccine,” stated Saskia Popescu, an infection avoidance epidemiologist inArizona

Still, public health professionals concur that companies at all levels of federal government must urgently get ready for what will become a large, complicated effort to immunize numerous countless Americans.