Covid-19 may trigger the onset of diabetes in previously healthy people

Covid-19 may be triggering the onset of diabetes in previously healthy people, experts warned on Friday.

New-onset diabetes has been observed in patients who’ve tested positive for the virus, a worldwide group of 17 leading diabetes experts wrote in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine published on Friday.

It remains unclear just how the virus that causes Covid-19, impacts diabetes.

But research shows that ACE-2, the protein that binds to SARS-Cov-2 allowing the virus to enter human cells, isn’t only located in the lungs but also in organs and tissues involved in glucose metabolism such as for instance the pancreas, the small intestine, the fat tissue, the liver and the kidney.

Researchers genuinely believe that by entering these tissues, the virus may cause multiple and complex dysfunctions of glucose metabolism.

It has additionally been known for many years that virus infections can precipitate type 1 diabetes.