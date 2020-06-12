COVID-19 may push millions more children into child labour, UN warns – Panorama

Millions more children risk being pushed into child labour as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which could result in the first rise in child labour after 20 years of progress, according to a fresh brief from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF.

According to COVID-19 and child labour: A time of crisis, a time to act, child labour decreased by 94 million since 2000, but that gain is now at an increased risk.

Children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions, the report says. More of them may be forced into the worst forms of labour, which causes significant harm to their health and safety.

“As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labour,” said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. “Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable. Integrating child labour concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labour markets, and international human and labour rights makes a critical difference.”

According to the brief, COVID-19 could result in a growth in poverty and therefore to an increase in child labour as house holds use every available methods to survive. Some studies show that a one percentage point rise in poverty leads to at the very least a 0.7 percent increase in child labour in a few countries.

“In times of crisis, child labour becomes a coping mechanism for many families,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce. As we re-imagine the world post-COVID, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers.”

Vulnerable populace groups – such as those working in the informal economy and migrant workers – will suffer most from economic depression, increased informality and unemployment, the general fall in living standards, health shocks and insufficient social protection systems, among other pressures.

Evidence is gradually mounting that child labour is rising as schools close throughout the pandemic. Temporary school closures are currently affecting more than 1 billion learners in over 130 countries. Even when classes restart, some parents may no longer manage to afford to send their children to school.

As a result, more children could possibly be forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs. Gender inequalities may grow more acute, with girls particularly susceptible to exploitation in agriculture and domestic work, the brief says.