COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20

Flipkart has restarted smartphone promoting in India. E-commerce giants had been restricted to promoting solely important items after PM Modi introduced a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, the Indian authorities lately accredited promoting of smartphones on-line in India, and Flipkart has opened its mobiles class for orders. The firm says that the mobiles class is open throughout India, besides for West Bengal and Karnataka. Flipkart’s cellular class lists telephones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Motorola Razr, Poco X2, iQoo 3, and lots of extra.

The e-commerce platform has a brand new banner on its app confirming that they’re now accepting smartphone orders. Even although a consumer can now buy smartphones, supply will solely start from April 20, as per the federal government directives. Flipkart is providing full cellular safety, no-cost EMI, and buyback assure to patrons on its platform. Phones from Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are listed on-line. Both the Flipkart app and the web site now have the mobiles class open for buy.

Flipkart says that customers in all states ought to be capable to see the mobiles class, other than West Bengal and Karnataka, the place the service hasn’t resumed but. At the time of writing, Amazon hadn’t opened its smartphone class for ordering.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla lately issued revised pointers for the prolonged lockdown interval until May 3. These pointers counsel that cellphones, televisions, fridges, laptops, and stationary objects shall be allowed to be bought by means of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal from April 20. The supply vans of e-commerce corporations will want permission from authorities for plying on the roads beforehand.