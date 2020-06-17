Exiled activists with Cambodia’s barred opposition party are trying to help hundreds of thousands of individuals left jobless and not able to pay debts to microfinance lenders following the shutdown of the economy to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The campaign to urge rural borrowers to avoid their loan payments for at least 6 months was denounced by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who threatened to arrest people who try to “sabotage” his government.
COVID-19 Leaves Cambodians With Debt Dangers
