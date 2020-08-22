COVID-19 just schooled a bunch of universities 

Colleges got a education in virology today. After disregarding recommendations from the local health department to hold virtual classes this fall, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill began classes on August 10, face to face. Within a week, with break outs spreading out on school, the school quickly moved to online knowing. A day later on, likewise dealing with a break out,Notre Dame did the same

That Greek chorus singing “Hate to Say I Told You So” in the range? That’s public health specialists, virologists and other specialists who have actually consistently cautioned that packing a lot of individuals together into close living and working quarters throughout a pandemic is a bad concept. They likewise cautioned that colleges would try to blame students for outbreaks on campus, rather of owning up to the holes in their re-opening strategies. Now, that’s happening a s well.

Why the chorus of Cassandras? Because they understand the infection does not appreciate education. Or school borders. Or the economy. It’s a infection. The point of its presence is just enhancing its own presence. We can’t encourage it to disappear since school is very important, no matter just how much we attempt to encourage ourselves that we have that capability.

What we can do is continually adapt to the wealth of brand-new details that we’re finding out about this infection …