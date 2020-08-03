COVID-19 is causing a backslide in workplace gender equality. Here’s how to stop it

Women are in the battle of their lives as we risk of unraveling years of development. Stopping the remarkable COVID-19 backslide in workplace equality needs instant action.

Women and minorities are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic–in the task types and markets impacted along with in the increased needs they deal with as main caretakers in the house, intensified by the existing and not-fully-understood childcare crisis UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has acknowledged the pandemic “is having devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls.”

The financial effect of working mommies’ coronavirus-related balancing act has actually been estimated at $341 billion Not just are females and working mommies stabilizing a huge selection of duties as the lines in between profession and being a parent are forever blurred with shelter-in- location, they are likewise fearing for their tasks– around 60% of the jobs eliminated in the very first wave of pandemic-induced layoffs were held by females. Single mommies have actually been particularly hard hit by the crisis, losing tasks at a far greater rate than other households with kids.

Because of this, the female workforce participation rate dipped listed below 55% (547%) in April 2020 for the very first time given that February 1986, when it …

